REVIEW: The Trial

‘The Trial’, performed by the Sottish Opera at the King’s Theatre on the 3rd of February, is a musical and modern interpretation of Franz Kafka’s novel, written a century ago. In it Josef K. is arrested in his bedroom by two men on his 30th birthday without being given a reason. For a year he tries to fight the court and proof his innocence. This seems to be impossible as he encounters weird characters on his way who ultimately drive him into complete surrender. Kafka’s gloomy story was perfectly displayed in the melancholy stage setting which just like the pale actors and their costumes lacked any colour and presented a dreary, grey atmosphere. While the music and the songs are not worth mentioning as they were rather monotonous, the excellent acting performance rounded up a successful and entertaining production that is definitely worth watching. * * * *
- Bettina Book