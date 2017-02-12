Logo
Listen Now

REVIEW: The Trial

‘The Trial’, performed by the Sottish Opera at the King’s Theatre on the 3rd of February, is a musical and modern interpretation of Franz Kafka’s novel, written a century ago. In it Josef K. is arrested in his bedroom by two men on his 30th birthday without being given a reason. For a year he tries to fight the court and proof his innocence. This seems to be impossible as he encounters weird characters on his way who ultimately drive him into complete surrender. Kafka’s gloomy story was perfectly displayed in the melancholy stage setting which just like the pale actors and their costumes lacked any colour and presented a dreary, grey atmosphere. While the music and the songs are not worth mentioning as they were rather monotonous, the excellent acting performance rounded up a successful and entertaining production that is definitely worth watching. * * * *

  • Bettina Book
Post Image
Author:
Posted At:
Tags:

Twitter Feed

RT @FreshAirSport: .@edcapitals crumble under the strength of @steelershockey - @Matt_Journalist has the report - https://t.co/uNIREvBQ3Q 14/02/17 12:05

RT @FreshAirSport: .@EdinburghUniAFC pick up crucial three points against @OfficialCColts - @Dan_br00kes has the reportt - https://t.co/aOX 14/02/17 12:05

It's our flat crawl on Friday! 90s themed and only £10 for all the booze and great tunes you could ask for. Contact… https://t.co/NFwUOtkHkg 08/02/17 16:22

RT @FreshAirSport: .@HibsOfficial salvage a point against dogged @AyrUnitedFC at Easter Road - @conorm11 has the report - https://t.co/LuxU 06/02/17 13:00

RT @FreshAirSport: Six point weekend for @edcapitals stamped out by @BelfastGiants - @Matt_Journalist reports from Murrayfield - https://t 06/02/17 12:43

Waverley care