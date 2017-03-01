REVIEW: EUTC's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead

Bedlam cast gives excellent performance of stoppard’s absurdist tragicomedy.

This week the Edinburgh University Theatre Company is presenting Tom Stoppard’s acclaimed tragicomedy ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead’.

The plot is recognisable to anyone who is familiar with the story of Hamlet, except Stoppard’s play focuses on two minor characters engaged in a series of existential and philosophical ruminations. The stage is spectacularly lit by bare filament bulbs hanging from the rig above, and slanted mirror at the back of the stage produces interesting reflections of the action taking place. Michael Black plays the poetic, playful Rosencrantz and James Strahan plays the more sensible, rational Guildenstern. Black and Strahan’s performances compliment each other well, as the sharp wit of Guildenstern’s dialogue is contrasted with Rosencrantz’s comedic timing during their rhetorical reparté. Louisa Doyle acts as The Player, whose interactions draw out the more metatheatrical aspects of the play, and proves the possibility of convincingly dying on stage. Honourable mentions must go to Luke Morley and James Sullivan whose pantomime-like expressions of delight, sorrow and anger in their play within the play will not fail to entertain the audience. Will Hughes too brings a humorous element to his portrayal of Polonius, dressed in a large beard and delivering his lines in a slow screech as he lengthens his entrances and exits with a trembling stagger in his step.

EUTC’s ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead’ is on every day this week, 7.30PM at Bedlam Theatre on Bristo Place (coffee and blankets recommended!).

⋆⋆⋆⋆

Review by Mia Abeyawardene