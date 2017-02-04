FRESH AIR MUSIC TEAM GIG GUIDE FEBRUARY 2017

FEBRUARY 4TH LOYLE CARNER LIQUID ROOMS EDINBURGH

FEBRUARY 5TH DEATH VALLEY GIRL NICE N SLEAZY GLASGOW

IEVA GUDAITYTE: Death Valley Girls is a 3 /4 girl rock/punk band from Los Angeles, whose most recent album Glow in The Dark (2016) is powerful, dark and absolutely amazing. The band is known for their sexually charged, supernatural, girl riot sound, and there is no doubt that the upcoming performance in Glasgow will offer another explosion of abnormality, energy and the madness that is rock’n’roll.

FEBRUARY 6TH KATE NASH ORAN MOR GLASGOW

FEBRUARY 9TH LADY HAWKE ART SCHOOL GLASGOW

FEBRUARY 10TH HANNAH WANTS SWG3 GLASGOW

FEBRUARY 16TH LITTLE COMETS ST LUKES’ GLASGOW

FEBRUARY 17TH TEGAN AND SARA 02 ABC GLASGOW

FEBRUARY 17TH SUNDURA KARMA THE GARAGE GLASGOW

FEBRUARY 18TH TOM GRENNAN KING TUT’S GLASGOW

FEBRUARY 20TH SOPHIE ELLIS BEXTER THE QUEEN’S HALL EDINBURGH

FEBRUARY 22ND PET SHOP BOYS EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE THEATRE EDINBURGH

RUTH MURPHY: Three and a half decades and 13 albums after firmly declining to do what was being done and putting their stamp on the electronic and club scenes of the ’80s and ’90s, Pet Shop Boys still don’t quite fit in. 2016’s Super was characteristically OTT in the most charming way, harking back to PSB’s heyday with unabashed nostalgia and colourful electronics. Previous tours have been handed over to the likes of Zaha Hadid, Derek Jarman and Sam Taylor-Wood for direction & design, so it’s pretty much a given that this show will be a spectacle of pop, art and theatre. A bucket-load of classics such as ‘It’s a Sin’, ‘Go West’, and ‘West End Girls’ are also sure to keep you bopping.

FEBRUARY 24TH PINEGROVE STEREO GLASGOW

KATHERINE DURRELL: New Jersey’s Pinegrove has a relentless touring schedule meaning we’ll be lucky enough to catch them in Glasgow. With songs covering everything from the complexities of friendship to forgetting about your toast, this is a band that’s pretty damn likeable. Lead singer Evan Stephens Hall has a slouchy charm and great charisma - a solid recipe for a great concert.

FEBRUARY 24TH MERSAULT SUMMERHALL EDINBURGH

FEBRUARY 25TH TELEMAN ORAN MOR GLASGOW

FEBRUARY 26TH LADY LESHURR O2 ABC GLASGOW

DANI HALL: Lady Leshurr has been on the British grime & hip-hop scene since 2009 but hit the mainstream last year when she released Queen’s Speech 4. All of the Queen’s Speech series highlights the rappers flawless freestyle skills which she mixes effortlessly with her vivacious and witty personality. This MOBO Award winner has not only got her foot in the door of the predominantly male music scene, but is lighting up the whole room. If you want a night of pure solid entertainment, Lady Leshurr is the one to see.

FEBRUARY 28TH SUM 41 BARROWLAND GLASGOW