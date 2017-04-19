FRESHAIR.ORG.UK PLAYLIST 06/04/17

In the last Music Team meeting of the semester we got together to review new releases. Kendrick Lamar dropped the video for Humble, and Famous Dex x Higher Brothers surprised the group with an excellent rap track in Sichuan-dialect Mandarin Chinese. Gorillaz’ new music videos had us in awe, Glasgow-based band WHITE gave us Roxy Music glamour and we agreed Angel Olsen’s cover of Tin Pan Alley’s Who’s Sorry Now fitted the Man in the High Tower soundtrack perfectly. Follow the playlist on Spotify below.