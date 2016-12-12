See Breeze for City as Stirling Sink

Nathan Atkinson

A lung bursting run through the middle and a calm finish from Dougie Gair wrapped up the three points for Edinburgh City in their last home game of 2016. Dean Cummings turned the ball into Ian McFarland and his pinpoint ball over the top saw the club captain one on one with the keeper. He made no mistake.

It was a slow start from City, and they nearly conceded the opener within the first five minutes. Ross Forsyth’s driving run was followed by an excellent cross. Mark McKenzie was free at the back post and he should have done better with his headed effort, putting it just over the crossbar.

They started to come into the game gradually and Dean Cummings went on an impressive dribble down the inside left channel. His shot, which whistled just wide, showed signs of Edinburgh’s growing intent.

Ousman See won a corner after his shot was deflected behind and Gordon Donaldson’s delivery from the set-piece was devilish. It evaded all of Albion’s defenders but See couldn’t get a meaningful enough touch, and he prodded the ball just wide.

Dylan Bikey, the Stirling striker who had scored three in his previous two games, nearly added to his tally for the season. He did brilliantly to take down a ball from an awkward height and after bundling his way past a couple of challenges, found himself with a clear sight of goal. His shot whistled just past Andy Stobie’s outstretched fingers, but just over the crossbar too.

Less than a minute later, Forsyth’s free-kick wasn’t dealt with and they allowed Blair Henderson a free header on the penalty spot. His weak effort was easily saved by Stobie though.

Despite this pressure, Edinburgh took the lead with a quite glorious team move. All of the front men were involved and it culminated with Mark McConell sweeping an inch-perfect pass into young See. He kept his cool and slid it beyond the despairing dive of Wallace Smith in the Albion goal to make it 1-0 to the home side.

Stirling nearly restored parity instantly. They won a free kick 25 yards from goal and McKenzie’s stunning effort crashed off the inside of the post with Stobie frozen to the spot. Luckily, the ball bounced away to safety.

See nearly added to his tally with what would have been a goal of the season contender. McConell could only head Aaron Dunsmore’s cross up in the air but See smashed the ball on the volley as it came down from the sky. His wonderful 20 yard effort landed on the roof of the net.

Sean Dickson flattened the galloping Dunsmore as he scampered away down the right, earning himself a yellow card in the process. The free kick was over elaborate though and was easily cleared. After Marc Laird was tripped on the edge of the box, Chris McKee had a chance to make it two, but his set piece easily cleared the bar. In general though, it was a solid first half for the side from the capital.

Edinburgh also started the second half on the front foot too. McKee’s long throw caused havoc and See seemed to receive a hefty shove in the back, but the referee was uninterested in the penalty claim. Then, a lovely move ended with Donaldson playing the ball into McConnell’s feet just inside the box. His shot was parried behind by Smith. Finally, a minute later, the ball popped up to McFarland on the edge of the box. He attempted to loop the ball back in but he put too much purchase on it. So much so in fact, that his attempted cross had to be headed off the line by a retreating Albion defender.

Dunsmore’s overlapping runs down the right were a constant headache for the Stirling defence and after Cummings played him in, his low drive was saved by Smith’s legs. From the resulting corner, Ryan Porteous towered above the defenders, but his shot was just about kept out by the keeper on the line.

City’s pressure was constant by this point, and soon after, Donaldson won a 50-50 on the halfway line. The ball was eventually worked to See on the left. He cut inside and unleashed a wicked curling strike, which was well saved by Smith.

Stirling had plenty of possession in the last ten minutes, but it was fairly sterile and they did little with it. Gair’s goal ensured that there would be no way back for the away side. A Forsyth free-kick was glanced just wide for Stirling in injury time, but by then, it was too little too late for Dave Mackay’s team. City move up to 7th with the win, their highest league position of the season.

Edinburgh City Manager: Gary Jardine

Edinburgh City: Stobie, Dunsmore, Donaldson, Porteous, Laird, McKee, McFarland, Mbu, See, Cummings, McConnell (Gair 80) Subs not used: Guthrie, Harrison, Mushin, Caddow, Allum, Antell

Attendance: 368