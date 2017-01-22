City pay the penalty for See’s costly miss from the spot

Nathan Atkinson

It was a tale of two penalties at Meadowbank on Saturday as David Cox, the league leader’s top scorer, succeeded where City’s Ousman See had failed, converting his first-half penalty to give Forfar a narrow victory.

There was a half-chance for Forfar early on from a set-piece. Joe Mbu gave away a soft free kick for a push in the back of his marker. Danny Denholm couldn’t add to his six league goals this season, firing the ball just over the bar.

Mbu nearly atoned for his foul with a stunning long ball which put See in behind. He ran out of room though, and his shot was easily gathered by Forfar goalkeeper Grant Adam.

The home side then broke at pace from a Forfar corner. Aaron Dunsmore and Marc Laird linked up well, but the move ended when the former shot tamely at the keeper.

City won their penalty in farcial circumstances when See sliced a Dunsmore cross up in the air. However, Adam made a meal of the catch. Not only did he drop the high ball, but he proceeded to flatten City forward John Dunn in his attempts to reclaim it. He made up for it with a good penalty save from See, before smothering at the second attempt, just before Dean Cummings could turn in the rebound.

Andy Munro pumped a long ball into the box and it was flicked on at the back post. The ball dropped to the prolific Gavin Swankie, but the Forfar man’s shot was well blocked by City stopper Andrew Stobie.

Mbu wasn’t having his finest day defensively and he made a complete hash of a back-pass which allowed David Cox to run through one on one with Stobie. Cox lobbed the goalie but saw the ball drop just the wrong side of the post.

Then Josh Peters latched onto a long ball, but Stobie stood up tall and blocked the winger’s attempted prod. There were a few calls for a penalty, as some felt that the keeper had taken the man, as well as the ball. Those shouts proved to be in vain in this instance.

A few minutes later Forfar were given a penalty, which, like Edinburgh’s, also came about in unusual circumstances. Two balls found their way on to the pitch at the same time and this seemed to break Shaun Harrison’s concentration. The City defender allowed full-back Jamie Bain to nip in and win the ball, before fouling him with his trailing leg. Cox did what See couldn’t, dispatching his penalty coolly into the bottom corner, sending Stobie the wrong way.

A long throw nearly led to a City equaliser just before half-time. Chris McKee hurled the ball in and See nipped in front of Adam and flicked it beyond him. The ball only found the side-netting however.

The game had threatened to boil over as the first half wore on with a few nasty challenges and some half-hearted handbags, and this ill-feeling continued into the second half, with Munro putting in an atrocious challenge from behind on See. The defender was perhaps lucky to only see yellow.

McKee played an eye of the needle ball through on the hour mark and John Dunn cut inside his man, finding himself one on one with Adam. Only a fantastic block from the covering defender saved the day. Laird’s corner caused chaos, somehow beating everyone on its way across the box.

Dunsmore was causing constant problems with his overlapping runs down the right and when he was hauled down on the edge of the box, City had a good chance to equalise. Unfortunately, McKee’s delivery was poor and the ball was cleared.

Craig Beattie looked a threat when he came on. After Gordon Donaldson played See in behind, he cut the ball back to the substitute. Beattie’s first shot was well blocked and he volleyed the second just wide. City’s corners continued to look a threat and after Adam’s inadequate punch, a scramble ended with the ball being cleared off the line.

That was City’s last meaningful effort of the game and they fell to a disappointing, if slightly unlucky, 1-0 defeat. That puts them down into 8th place and they’ll be hoping to bounce back next week when they take on Elgin.

Forfar meanwhile, march on. They’re now eight points clear at the top of Ladbrokes Scottish League Two.

Edinburgh City Line-Up: Stobie, Dunsmore, Donaldson (Gair 80), Harrison, Laird, McKee, McFarland (McConnell 82), Cummings (Beattie 70), See, Dunn, Mbu Subs not used: Guthrie, Caddow, Allum, Antell

Yellow Cards: See

Manager: Gary Jardine

Attendance: 352