Stobie the Saviour as City grind out a goalless draw with Clyde

Nathan Atkinson

In a game which grew more and more entertaining as the second half wore on, Edinburgh City were indebted to a couple of world-class saves from their number one, Andrew Stobie, as they secured a valuable point against Clyde at Meadowbank. City were not on the back foot throughout the whole game however, and their midfielder Mark McConnell in particular, will be regretting some of his missed chances.

There was an early chance for the home side, as a defensive error allowed Ouzy See to nip in one on one with Clyde keeper John Gibson. The ball wouldn’t quite sit for City’s top scorer and his attempted lob was smothered by the onrushing goalie.

Clyde’s Marc McKenzie almost scored his fifth league goal of the season with a wonderful curling effort from the edge of the box, which looked destined to find the top corner. Only a fine diving stop by Stobie kept the game scoreless.

The game then disintegrated into a scrappy contest with chances at a premium. Debutant Lewis Allan tried to liven up proceedings with a half volley from the edge of the box, following See’s knock down, but the ball whistled wide.

Allan and Aaron Dunsmore both received minor knocks but were able to continue. The latter’s injury led to a ball being pumped in by Joe Mbu. The heads went up and See got the final touch but he flicked it just wide.

A hesitant defence gifted the ball to City wing-back Dunsmore. He played a neat one-two with McConnell, but his curling effort was straight down the keeper’s throat. A minute later, See’s persistent running and reverse pass allowed his strike partner Allan to get away a shot on goal, but it was well blocked by the defender.

Josh Walker blazed one over from 30 yards just before the whistle and that effort pretty much summed up the first half. A really dire contest between two teams struggling to find form in the New Year.

Martin McNiff received the game’s first caution early in the second period, tugging away at Dunsmore’s shirt as he threatened to break away. Shaun Harrison soon followed him into the book, unceremoniously bringing down Clyde striker David Gormley on the halfway line.

There were still precious few chances. Just after the hour mark though, McConnell found himself completely unmarked in the box but he couldn’t generate the desired pace and direction on his header and it went straight at Gibson.

This near miss seemed to wake Clyde up from their slumbers and when Gormley whipped a pinpoint ball straight onto top scorer Peter MacDonald’s head, it seemed certain to hit the back of the net. A world-class reaction save from Stobie, plunging low to his right, kept it at 0-0.

City responded positively to that chance and a headed clearance found McConnell. His first touch set the volley up nicely, but he put it just over the bar.

Mbu has been an important part of the Edinburgh defence this season, but he suffered a nasty looking knee injury with twenty minutes to go, whilst challenging for a 50-50 ball. City manager Gary Jardine will be hoping that his absence is not a long-term one. The centre-half went off to be replaced by Gordon Donaldson.

Clyde were starting to carve out more and more chances and MacDonald managed to get on the end of Sean Higgins’ ball in. This time his header beat Stobie. However, it dropped just the wrong side of the post.

City’s best chance of the game came with 10 minutes to go. Josh Walker’s driving run ended with a cross that dropped at the feet of McConnell. His turn was exquisite, his finish less so, as he skewed the ball just wide.

Gormley must have thought he’d snatched it at the death. He raced onto a flick on and had all the time in the world to pick his spot and fire it past Stobie, City’s stopper stood tall and preserved a point for his side with a heroic block.

In the end, the point was not ideal for either side. Edinburgh City slip to 9th in the league, with relegation looking a distinct possibility. Meanwhile, Clyde will be cursing their missed opportunities, particularly in the second half. Failure to pick up a win here means that they have not picked up maximum points in the league since November 19th.

Team Line-ups Edinburgh City Manager: Gary Jardine

Edinburgh City: Stobie, Dunsmore, Mbu (Donaldson 71), Harrison, Walker, McConnell, Caddow, Gair, See (Guthrie 87), Dunn (McFarland 89), Allan

Subs Not Used: Cummings, Antell

Yellow Cards: Harrison (54), Caddow (73)

Attendance: 302