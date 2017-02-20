Last-gasp header denies City much needed victory

Nathan Atkinson

An 89th minute glancing header from on-loan full-back Cammy Ballantyne earned a battling Montrose side a point at Meadowbank on Saturday afternoon. Edinburgh City controlled the first half, and deservedly took the lead thanks to a fine half-volley from recent signing Josh Walker. Montrose were a changed team after the interval however, and their incessant pressure finally paid off with a late, late equaliser.

The first real chance of the game came in the 7th minute, when Chris McKee put a bit too much purchase on his cross. However, Montrose keeper Jordan Millar almost misjudged the flight of the ball, and he had to tip it over from right under his own crossbar.

A clever corner almost came off for the away side, as Liam Callaghan drifted one out to the edge of the box. Terry Masson’s first touch, to bring the ball down, was exquisite. His second was less impressive, as he blazed the ball over.

Brilliant pressing from City number ten John Dunn saw him nick the ball off a Montrose defender’s toes in a dangerous position. He slid it through to January signing Lewis Allan, whose low shot was well saved by the right boot of Millar. The ball broke back to Dunn, but under pressure from a posse of defenders, he skied the rebound over the crossbar.

City took the lead with a wonderful strike on the half-hour mark. McKee sprayed a ball out wide and after a nice one-two between Ross Guthrie and Aaron Dunsmore, the former saw his shot blocked. The ball broke back to Guthrie, who didn’t panic, and instead laid the ball back to Josh Walker. The Teesside native took his time and creamed an unstoppable half-volley into the top corner.

Soon after, Dunsmore received a yellow card for a blatant body-check on Montrose number ten Matthew Smith. There were some handbags between the two afterwards, as it wasn’t their first clash of the afternoon.

Constant pressing was one of the hallmarks of Edinburgh’s solid first half and when Marc Laird won the ball 30 yards from the Montrose goal, he laid it off to Guthrie. The City man couldn’t find the target though and his shot drifted just wide.

Montrose created very little but they had a great chance just before half time. Graham Webster was given acres of space on the left and he swung in a cross that was begging to be finished off. Michael Bolochoweckyj’s powerful downward header was on target, but it lacked direction and Andy Stobie in the Edinburgh goal was able to gather it easily.

It was an extremely slow start to the second period, and the only bit of action in the first ten minutes of the half was a cheap yellow card to Allan. He was caught offside and in frustration, kicked the ball away, leaving referee Gavin Duncan little option but to brandish the caution.

Montrose won a lot of corners early in the second half but their first real chance came from open play. A fine pass from out wide saw their top scorer Gary Fraser muscle his way in between two defenders and his early snapshot almost caught Stobie out but he managed to push it around the post. The resulting corner saw a scramble and couple of blocked shots but eventually City smuggled it clear.

Finally, Montrose were starting to show glimpses of the good form that has seen them rocket up the table in recent weeks and when the ball broke to Montrose substitute Chris Templeman, he attempted to score his fifth league goal of the season. He was comfortably thwarted by Stobie, who got his body behind the low drive.

Minutes later, a low cross was only partially cleared by the knee of a City defender and Montrose playmaker Masson probably had more time than he realised, his first time shot whistling off target.

With around ten minutes to go, City won a corner after John Dunn was tackled down the right and Shaun Harrison put in a powerful header from Walker’s set-piece. However, it was directed straight at Millar. This rare chance for the home side was a welcome respite from relentless Montrose pressure.

That pressure nearly paid off late on when an excellent corner by Callaghan was met in the middle by Templeman, but Stobie sprung to his left to make a fine stop.

Unfortunately, City couldn’t hold out and Callaghan’s pinpoint delivery was glanced in by Ballantyne with just two minutes to spare. The home side missed out on the chance to clamber above Stirling Albion into 8th place but Cowdenbeath’s 1-0 home defeat to Annan at least leaves the men from the capital four points above the drop zone. Meanwhile, Montrose are sitting pretty in 5th after a great run of form. They may even have one eye on the play-off spots, which are a mere six points away.

Team Line-ups

Edinburgh City Manager: Gary Jardine

Edinburgh City: Stobie, Dunsmore, Allan (McFarland 76), Harrison, Walker, McKee, Guthrie (McConnell 65), Gair ©, Laird (Cummings 86), Dunn, Caddow

Subs Not Used: McFarland, Donaldson, Cummings, Deniran, Antell

Yellow Cards: Dunsmore (31), Allan (57), McFarland (90)

Attendance: 346