Will here sitting in for Nina. The best of house, disco and funk coming up for the next hour; perfect for those Scotland win parties!

Escuchame live right now. Tune in for a Martyn Bennett special!

Join Radio Roulette at https://t.co/5aUZaJQqqz for an hour of music and restaurant recommendations!

I promised to bookend this week's show with "electro-dream-pop", let's see what I close with - Long White Noise